Robbing Peter to Pay Paul Quilt Block

Materials

11" square each of solid red and muslin

Finished block: 8-3/4" square

Cut the Fabrics

Click on "Download this Project" above for pattern pieces. To make a full Pattern A, fold a sheet of paper in half and trace Pattern A on folded paper. Cut out on traced lines and unfold.

From solid red, cut:

1 of Pattern A

From muslin, cut:

4 of Pattern B

Assemble the Block

When pinning curved seams, use slender pins and pick up only a few threads at each position.

1. With a muslin B piece on top and right sides together, match the center mark on the curved edge of the B piece with the center mark on one curved edge of the solid red A piece (Diagram 1). After pinning the center of the seam, pin each end; then pin generously in between (Diagram 2).

100221396_600_0.jpg

100221397_600_0.jpg

2. Sew together the pieces, removing each pin just before the needle reaches it. Press the seam allowance toward the solid red piece.