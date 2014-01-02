Road to California Quilt Block

Assemble a 6" Road to California block.

January 02, 2014
Materials

  • Solid white, solid blue, and solid pink scraps

Finished block: 6" square

Cut the Fabrics

From solid white, cut:

  • 2--2-7⁄8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for a total of 4 triangles
  • 1--2-1⁄2" square

From solid blue, cut:

  • 4--2-1⁄2" squares

From solid pink, cut:

  • 2--2-7⁄8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for a total of 4 triangles

Assemble the Block

1.  Sew together one solid white triangle and one solid pink triangle to make a triangle-square (Diagram 1). Press the seam allowance toward the pink triangle. Repeat to make a total of four triangle-squares.

2.  Lay out the triangle-squares and remaining squares in three horizontal rows (Diagram 2). Sew together the squares in each row. Press the seam allowances toward the blue or white squares. Then join the rows to make a block (Block Assembly Diagram). Press the seam allowances in one direction.

