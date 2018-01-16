Ribbon Star Quilt Block

Materials

* Scraps of solid white, solid dark pink, and solid light pink

Finished block: 8" square

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Press seams in directions indicated by arrows on diagrams. If no direction is specified, press seam toward darker fabric.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order. If you prefer to make triangle-squares larger than needed and then trim them to size, cut 3" squares instead of the 27/8" squares specified in cutting instructions.

From solid white, cut:

* 6--2-7/8" squares

* 4-2-1/2" squares

From each solid dark and light pink, cut:

* 3--2-7/8" squares

Assemble Block

1. Use a pencil to mark a diagonal line on wrong side of solid white 2-7/8" squares. (To prevent fabric from stretching as you draw lines, place 220-grit sandpaper under each square.)

2. Layer a marked solid white square atop a solid dark pink 2-7/8" square. Sew together with two seams, stitching 1⁄4" on each side of drawn line (Diagram 1). Cut pair apart on drawn line. Press open to make two dark pink triangle-squares. Each triangle-square should be 2-1/2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make six dark pink triangle-squares total.

ribbonstardiagram1.jpg

3. Repeat Step 2 using marked solid white squares and solid light pink 2-7/8" squares to make six light pink triangle-squares total.

4. Referring to Diagram 2, lay out triangle-squares and four solid white 2-1/2" squares in four rows. Sew together pieces in rows. Join rows to make a ribbon star block. The block should be 8-1/2" square including seam allowances.