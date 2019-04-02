Return of the Swallows Quilt Block

Materials

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

1/4 yard solid white

1/8 yard each solid aqua and solid red

Finished block: 14"

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From solid white, cut:

16--4" squares

From solid aqua, cut:

4--4×7-1/2" rectangles

From solid red, cut:

4--4×7-1/2" rectangles

Assemble Block

Measurements include 1/4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated. Press seams in directions indicated by arrows on diagrams. If no direction is specified, press seam toward darker fabric.

1. Use a pencil to mark a diagonal line on wrong side of each solid white 4" square.

2. Align a marked solid white square with one end of a solid aqua 4×7-1/2" rectangle (Diagram 1; note direction of drawn line). Sew on drawn line, then trim excess, leaving a 1/4" seam allowance. Press open attached triangle, pressing seam toward triangle. In same manner, add a marked solid white square to opposite end of rectangle (Diagram 1; again note direction of drawn line). Stitch, trim, and press as before to make a Flying Geese unit. The unit should be 7-1/2×4" including seam allowances. Repeat to make four aqua Flying Geese units total.

swallows_d1.jpg

3. Using solid red 4×7-1/2" rectangles, repeat Step 2 to make four red Flying Geese units total.

4. Sew together one teal and one red Flying Geese unit to make a Flying Geese pair (Diagram 2). Press seam in one direction. The pair should be 7-1/2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make four matching Flying Geese pairs total.

swallows_d2.jpg

5. Referring to Diagram 3, sew together Flying Geese pairs in pairs. Press seams in opposite directions. Join pairs to make a Return of the Swallows block. Press seam in one direction. The block should be 14-1/2" square including seam allowances.