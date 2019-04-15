Rail Fence Quilt Block
Assemble a 12" square Rail Fence quilt block.
Materials
Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.
- 1--2-1/2×30" strip each of solid green, pink, and teal
Finished block: 12" square
Assemble Block
Measurements include 1/4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated. Press seams in directions indicated by arrows on diagrams. If no direction is specified, press seam toward darker fabric.
1. Referring to Diagram 1 and aligning long edges, sew together solid 2-1/2×30" strips to make a strip set. Press seams in one direction. The strip set should be 6-1/2×30" including seam allowances.
2. Cut strip set into four 6-1/2" squares (Diagram 2).
3. Referring to Diagram 3 for color placement, sew together squares in pairs. Press seams open. Join pairs to make a Rail Fence block. Press seam in one direction. The block should be 12-1/2" square including seam allowances.