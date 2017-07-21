Pumpkin Quilt Block
Assemble a 4" Pumpkin block.
Advertisement
Download this Project
Materials
- 4-1/2" square of cream print
- Green print and assorted orange print scraps
- Fusible web
Finished block: 4" square
Cut the Fabrics
Click on "Download this Project" above for pattern. Before beginning, read All About Appliqué in the download. Choose a method of appliqué, then refer to the instructions for your chosen appliqué method to make templates (if necessary), cut fabric pieces, and prepare them.
From green print, cut:
- 1 of Pattern A
From assorted orange prints, cut:
- 1 each of patterns B, C, D, E, F, and G
Assemble the Block
1. Prepare and position the appliqué pieces on the cream print 4-1/2" square (Appliqué Placement Diagram). Fuse the pieces in place.
2. Using a machine satin stitch, stitch the pieces in place.