Prairie Queen Quilt Block
Assemble a 9" Prairie Queen block.
Materials
- White print and green print scraps
Finished block: 9" square
Cut the Fabrics
From white print, cut:
- 8--2" squares
- 2--3-7⁄8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for a total of 4 triangles
From green print, cut:
- 8--2" squares
- 2--3-7⁄8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for a total of 4 triangles
- 1--3-1⁄2" square
Assemble the Block
1. Sew together one white print triangle and one green print triangle to make a triangle-square (Diagram 1). Press the seam allowance toward the green triangle. Repeat for a total of four triangle-squares.
2. Sew together two white print squares and two green print 2" squares in pairs (Diagram 2). Press the seam allowances in opposite directions. Then join the pairs to make a Four-Patch unit. Press the seam allowance in one direction. Repeat to make a total of four Four-Patch units.
3. Lay out the triangle-squares, Four-Patch units, and the green print 3-1⁄2" square in three horizontal rows (Block Assembly Diagram). Sew together the squares in each row. Press the seam allowances toward the triangle-squares and center square. Then join the rows to make a block. Press seam allowances in one direction.