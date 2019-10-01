Pinwheel Star Quilt Block

Materials

* Solid black, solid fuchsia, and solid turquoise scraps

Finished block: 12" square

Cut the Fabrics

From solid black, cut:

* 1--7-1/4" square, cutting it diagonally twice in an X for a total of 4 large triangles

* 1--4-1/4" square, cutting it diagonally twice in an X for a total of 4 small triangles

* 2--3-7/8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for a total of 4 medium triangles

* 4--3-1/2" squares

From solid fuchsia, cut:

* 1--4-1/4" square, cutting it diagonally twice in an X for a total of 4 small triangles

From solid turquoise, cut:

* 4--3-7/8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for a total of 8 medium triangles

Assemble the Block

1. Sew together one fuchsia small triangle and one black small triangle along short sides (Diagram 1). Then join the long side of a black medium triangle to the fuchsia-and-black triangle set. Repeat to make a total of four units.

apq311700-converted_d1_600.jpg

2. Sew together the Step 1 units in pairs. Press the seam allowances in opposite directions. Then join the pairs to make the center unit.

3. Sew the long side of a turquoise medium triangle to one short side of a black large triangle (Diagram 2). Repeat with a second turquoise medium triangle on the other short side of the black large triangle to make a Flying Geese unit. Press all seam allowances toward the turquoise triangles. The Flying Geese unit should measure 3-1/2 ×6-1/2", including the seam allowances. Repeat to make a total of four Flying Geese units.

apq311700-converted_d2_600.jpg

4. Lay out the pieces for one block in horizontal rows (Diagram 3). Sew together the pieces in each row. Press the seam allowances toward the black 3-1/2" squares or the center unit. Then join the rows to make a block (Block Assembly Diagram). Press the seam allowances in one direction.