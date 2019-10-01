Pinwheel Star Quilt Block
Assemble a 12" Pinwheel Star block.
Materials
* Solid black, solid fuchsia, and solid turquoise scraps
Finished block: 12" square
Cut the Fabrics
From solid black, cut:
* 1--7-1/4" square, cutting it diagonally twice in an X for a total of 4 large triangles
* 1--4-1/4" square, cutting it diagonally twice in an X for a total of 4 small triangles
* 2--3-7/8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for a total of 4 medium triangles
* 4--3-1/2" squares
From solid fuchsia, cut:
* 1--4-1/4" square, cutting it diagonally twice in an X for a total of 4 small triangles
From solid turquoise, cut:
* 4--3-7/8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for a total of 8 medium triangles
Assemble the Block
1. Sew together one fuchsia small triangle and one black small triangle along short sides (Diagram 1). Then join the long side of a black medium triangle to the fuchsia-and-black triangle set. Repeat to make a total of four units.
2. Sew together the Step 1 units in pairs. Press the seam allowances in opposite directions. Then join the pairs to make the center unit.
3. Sew the long side of a turquoise medium triangle to one short side of a black large triangle (Diagram 2). Repeat with a second turquoise medium triangle on the other short side of the black large triangle to make a Flying Geese unit. Press all seam allowances toward the turquoise triangles. The Flying Geese unit should measure 3-1/2 ×6-1/2", including the seam allowances. Repeat to make a total of four Flying Geese units.
4. Lay out the pieces for one block in horizontal rows (Diagram 3). Sew together the pieces in each row. Press the seam allowances toward the black 3-1/2" squares or the center unit. Then join the rows to make a block (Block Assembly Diagram). Press the seam allowances in one direction.