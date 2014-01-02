Pinwheel Quilt Block

Assemble an 8" Pinwheel block.

January 02, 2014
Materials

  • White print and red print scraps

Finished block: 8" square

Cut the Fabrics

From white print, cut:

  • 2-4-7⁄8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for a total of 4 triangles

From red print, cut:

  • 2-4-7⁄8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for a total of 4 triangles

Assemble the Block

1.  Sew together one white print triangle and one red print triangle to make a triangle-square (Triangle-Square Diagram). Press the seam allowance toward the red print triangle. Repeat to make a total of four triangle-squares.

2.  Sew together the triangle-squares in pairs. Press the seam allowances in opposite directions. Then join the pairs to make a block (Block Assembly Diagram). Press the seam allowance in one direction.

