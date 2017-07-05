Petal Perfect Quilt Block
Assemble a 6" Petal Perfect block.
Materials
- 6-1/2" square of tan print
- Green print, rust print, and blue print scraps
Finished block: 6" square
Cut the Fabrics
Click on "Download this Project" above for pattern pieces. Choose a method of appliqué, then refer to the instructions for your chosen appliqué method in the download to cut fabric pieces and prepare them.
From green print, cut:
* 1 of Flower Pattern
- 1--3/8 ×5" bias strip
From rust print, cut:
- 2 of Flower Pattern
From blue print, cut:
- 1 of Flower Pattern
Assemble the Block
1. Prepare and position the appliqué pieces on the tan print 6-1/2" square (Appliqué Placement Diagram). Fold the green print 1-3/8 ×5" bias strip in half lengthwise with the wrong side inside; press. Stitch 1/4" in from the raw edges to keep them aligned. Fold the strip in half again, hiding the raw edges behind the first folded edge to create the flower stem; press.
2. Using small slip stitches and threads in colors that match the fabrics, appliqué the pieces in place, working from the bottom pieces to the top.