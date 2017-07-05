Petal Perfect Quilt Block

Materials

6-1/2" square of tan print

Green print, rust print, and blue print scraps

Finished block: 6" square

Cut the Fabrics

Click on "Download this Project" above for pattern pieces. Choose a method of appliqué, then refer to the instructions for your chosen appliqué method in the download to cut fabric pieces and prepare them.

From green print, cut:

* 1 of Flower Pattern

1--3/8 ×5" bias strip

From rust print, cut:

2 of Flower Pattern

From blue print, cut:

1 of Flower Pattern

Assemble the Block

1. Prepare and position the appliqué pieces on the tan print 6-1/2" square (Appliqué Placement Diagram). Fold the green print 1-3/8 ×5" bias strip in half lengthwise with the wrong side inside; press. Stitch 1/4" in from the raw edges to keep them aligned. Fold the strip in half again, hiding the raw edges behind the first folded edge to create the flower stem; press.