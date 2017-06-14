Ohio Star Quilt Block
Assemble a 10-1/2" Ohio Star block.
Materials
Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.
- Scraps of solid blue and orange
Finished block: 10-1/2" square
Cut Fabrics
Cut pieces in the following order.
From solid blue, cut:
- 2--4-3/4" squares
- 4--4" squares
From solid orange, cut:
- 2--4-3/4" squares
- 1--4" square
Assemble Block
Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated. Press seams in directions indicated by arrows on diagrams. If no direction is specified, press seam toward darker fabric.
1. Use a pencil to mark a diagonal line on wrong side of solid blue 4-3⁄4" squares.
2. Layer a marked square atop a solid orange 4-3/4" square. Sew pair together with two seams, stitching 1⁄4" on each side of drawn line (Diagram 1). Cut pair apart on drawn line and press open to make two triangle-squares. Each should be 4-3/8" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make four triangle-squares total.
3. Referring to Diagram 2, cut each triangle-square in half diagonally to make eight triangles.
4. Layer two matching triangles, aligning and pinning through center seams. Sew together to make an hourglass block (Diagram 3). Press seam open. The block should be 4" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make four hourglass blocks total.
5. Referring to Block Assembly Diagram, lay out four hourglass blocks, four solid blue 4" squares, and one solid orange 4" square in three rows. Sew together pieces in each row. Press seams toward squares. Join rows to make block; press seams in one direction. The block should be 11" square including seam allowances.