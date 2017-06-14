Ohio Star Quilt Block

Materials

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

Scraps of solid blue and orange

Finished block: 10-1/2" square

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From solid blue, cut:

2--4-3/4" squares

4--4" squares

From solid orange, cut:

2--4-3/4" squares

1--4" square

Assemble Block

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated. Press seams in directions indicated by arrows on diagrams. If no direction is specified, press seam toward darker fabric.

1. Use a pencil to mark a diagonal line on wrong side of solid blue 4-3⁄4" squares.

2. Layer a marked square atop a solid orange 4-3/4" square. Sew pair together with two seams, stitching 1⁄4" on each side of drawn line (Diagram 1). Cut pair apart on drawn line and press open to make two triangle-squares. Each should be 4-3/8" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make four triangle-squares total.

100605803_d1.jpg

3. Referring to Diagram 2, cut each triangle-square in half diagonally to make eight triangles.

100605804_d2.jpg

4. Layer two matching triangles, aligning and pinning through center seams. Sew together to make an hourglass block (Diagram 3). Press seam open. The block should be 4" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make four hourglass blocks total.

100605805_d3.jpg