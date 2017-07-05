Ohio Rose Quilt Block
Assemble a 16" Ohio Rose block.
Materials
- 16-1/2" square of cream print
- Solid green, solid dark pink, and solid light pink scraps
Cut the Fabrics
Click on "Download this Project" above for pattern pieces. Choose a method of appliqué, then refer to the instructions for your chosen appliqué method in the download to cut fabric pieces and prepare them.
From solid green, cut:
- 4 of Pattern B
From solid dark pink, cut:
- 4 each of patterns A and C 1 of Pattern E
From solid light pink, cut:
- 4 of Pattern D
Assemble the Block
1. Prepare and position the appliqué pieces on the cream print 16-1/2" square (Appliqué Placement Diagram).
2. Using small slip stitches and threads that match the fabrics, appliqué the pieces to the foundation.