Ohio Rose Quilt Block

Assemble a 16" Ohio Rose block.

July 05, 2017
Materials

  • 16-1/2" square of cream print
  • Solid green, solid dark pink, and solid light pink scraps

Cut the Fabrics

Click on "Download this Project" above for pattern pieces. Choose a method of appliqué, then refer to the instructions for your chosen appliqué method in the download to cut fabric pieces and prepare them.

From solid green, cut: 

  • 4 of Pattern B

From solid dark pink, cut:

  • 4 each of patterns A and C 1 of Pattern E

From solid light pink, cut: 

  • 4 of Pattern D

Assemble the Block

1. Prepare and position the appliqué pieces on the cream print 16-1/2" square (Appliqué Placement Diagram).

2. Using small slip stitches and threads that match the fabrics, appliqué the pieces to the foundation.

