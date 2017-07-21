Ode to Hearts Quilt Block

Assemble an 8" Ode to Hearts block.

July 21, 2017
Materials

  • 8-1/2" square of red print
  • Pink print and light pink print scraps
  • Red embroidery floss
  • Fusible web

Finished block: 8" square

Cut the Fabrics

Click on "Download this Project" above for pattern. Before beginning, read All About Appliqué in the download. Choose a method of appliqué, then refer to the instructions for your chosen appliqué method to make templates (if necessary), cut fabric pieces, and prepare them.

From pink print, cut: 

  •  9 of Pattern A

From light pink print, cut: 

  • 4 of Pattern B

Assemble the Block

1. Arrange the appliqué pieces on the red print appliqué foundation (Appliqué Placement Diagram). Fuse the appliqués in place.

2. Using two strands of red embroidery floss, blanket-stitch around each piece.

