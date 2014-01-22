Oak Leaf Quilt Block
Assemble a 10" oak leaf block.
Materials
- 10-1/2" square of cream print
- Solid green, solid pink, and light green print scraps
Finished block: 10" square
Cut the Fabrics
Click on "Download this Project" above for pattern pieces. Before beginning, read All About Appliqué in download. Choose a method of appliqué, then refer to the instructions for your chosen appliqué method to make templates (if necessary), cut fabric pieces, and prepare them.
From solid green, cut:
- 4 of Pattern A
From solid pink, cut:
- 1 of Pattern B
From light green print, cut:
- 1 of Pattern C
Assemble the Block
1. Prepare and position the appliqué pieces on the cream print 10-1/2" square (Appliqué Placement Diagram).
2. Using your chosen appliqué method and threads that match the fabrics, appliqué the pieces in place, starting with the leaf pieces and working in alphabetical order.