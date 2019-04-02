Nine-Patch Quilt Block
Assemble a 6" Nine-Patch block.
Materials
Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.
- Scraps of solid teal and solid white
Finished block: 6" square
Cut Fabrics
Cut pieces in the following order.
From solid teal, cut:
- 5--2-1/2" squares
From solid white, cut:
- 4--2-1/2" squares
Assemble Block
Measurements include 1/4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated. Press seams in directions indicated by arrows on diagrams. If no direction is specified, press seam toward darker fabric.
1. Referring to Diagram 1, lay out five solid teal 2-1/2" squares and four solid white 2-1/2" squares in three rows. Sew together pieces in each row. Join rows to make a Nine-Patch block. The block should be 6-1/2" square including seam allowances.