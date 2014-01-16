New York Beauty Quilt Block
Assemble a 9" New York Beauty block. (This block is also called a Chinese Fan block.)
Materials
- Yellow print, red print, turquoise print, and cream print scraps
Finish block: 9" square
Cut the Fabrics
Click on "Download this Project" above for pattern pieces.
From yellow print, cut:
- 1 each of patterns A and A reversed
- 3 of Pattern C
From red print, cut:
- 4 of Pattern B
From turquoise print, cut:
- 1 of Pattern D
From cream print, cut:
- 1 of Pattern E
Assemble the Block
1. Sew together one yellow print A piece, one yellow print A reversed piece, four red print B pieces, and three yellow print C pieces to make an arc unit (Diagram 1).
2. When pinning curved seams, use slender pins and pick up only a few threads at each position. With a turquoise D piece on top and right sides together, match the center mark on the curved edge of the D piece with the center mark on one curved edge of the arc unit (Diagram 2). After pinning the center of the seam, pin each end; then pin generously in between (Diagram 3).
3. Sew together the pieces, removing each pin just before the needle reaches it. Press the seam allowances toward the turquoise piece.
4. Add the arc unit to the cream print E piece (Diagram 4) to make a block (Applique Assembly Diagram).