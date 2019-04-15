Mother's Favorite Quilt Block

Materials

* Dark blue print, blue print, and white print scraps

Finished block: 12" square

Cut The Fabrics

From dark blue print, cut:

* 2--4-7/8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for a total of 4 large triangles

* 1--4-1/2" square

* 2--2-7/8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for a total of 4 small triangles

From blue print, cut:

* 4--2-1/2 ×4-1/2" rectangles

* 8--2-1/2" squares

From white print, cut:

* 4--2-1/2 ×4-1/2" rectangles

* 6--2-7/8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for a total of 12 small triangles

* 8--2-1/2" squares

Assemble the Block

1. Join a dark blue print small triangle and a white print small triangle to make a small triangle-square (Diagram 1). Press the seam allowance toward the dark blue triangle. The small triangle-square should measure 2-1/2" square, including the seam allowances. Repeat to make a total of four small triangle-squares.

apq311704_d1_600_0.jpg

2. Sew together two white print small triangles and a small triangle- square to make a pieced large triangle (Diagram 2). Press the seam allowances toward the white print triangles. Repeat to make a total of four pieced large triangles.

apq311704_d2_600_0.jpg

3. Sew together a pieced large triangle and a dark blue large triangle to make a large triangle-square (Diagram 3). Press the seam allowance toward the dark blue large triangle. The pieced large triangle-square should measure 4-1/2" square, including the seam allowances. Repeat to make a total of four large triangle-squares.

apq311704_d3_600_0.jpg

4. For accurate sewing lines, use a quilting pencil to mark a diagonal line on the wrong side of each blue print and white print 2-1/2" square.

5. Align a marked white print square with one end of a blue print 2-1/2 ×4-1/2" rectangle; note the placement of the marked line (Diagram 4). Stitch on the marked line. Cut away the excess fabric, leaving a 1/4" seam allowance. Press the attached triangle open. Repeat with a second marked white print square, sewing it to the opposite end of the blue print rectangle to make a Flying Geese unit. The pieced Flying Geese unit should still measure 2-1/2 ×4-1/2", including the seam allowances. Repeat to make a total of four Flying Geese units.

apq311704_d4_600_0.jpg

6. Reversing the white and blue print positions, repeat Step 5 to make four more Flying Geese units (Diagram 5).

apq311704_d5_600_0.jpg

7. Lay out the pieced large triangle-squares, the eight Flying Geese units, and the blue print 4-1/2" square in three horizontal rows (Diagram 6). Sew together the Flying Geese units in each row, then join them to the remaining pieces. Press the seam allowances in one direction, alternating the direction with each row. Then join the rows to make a block (Block Assembly Diagram). Press the seam allowances in one direction.