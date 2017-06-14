Mosaic Quilt Block
Assemble an 8" Mosaic block.
Materials
- Yellow print and blue print scraps
Finished block: 8" square
Cut the Fabrics
From yellow print, cut:
- 8--2-7/8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for a total of 16 triangles
From blue print, cut:
- 8--2-7/8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for a total of 16 triangles
Assemble the Block
1. Sew together one yellow print triangle and one blue print triangle To make a triangle square (Triangle- Square Diagram). Press the seam allowance toward the blue triangle. Repeat to make a total of 16 triangle- squares.
2. Lay out the triangle-squares in four horizontal rows (Block Assembly Diagram). Sew together the squares in each row. Press the seam allowances in one direction, alternating the direction in each row. Then join the rows to make a block. Press the seam allowances in one direction.