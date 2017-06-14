Mixed T Quilt Block
Assemble a 9" Mixed T block.
Materials
- Olive green print and gold print scraps
Finished block: 9" square
Cut the Fabrics
From olive green print, cut:
- 3--3-7/8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for a total of 6 small triangles (you'll have 1 leftover triangle)
- 1--6-7/8" square, cutting it in half diagonally for a total of 2 large triangles (you'll have 1 leftover triangle)
From gold print, cut:
- 3--3-7/8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally to make a total of 6 small triangles (you'll have 1 leftover triangle)
- 1--6-7/8" square, cutting it in half diagonally for a total of 2 large triangles (you'll have 1 leftover triangle)
Assemble the Block
1. Sew together one olive green print small triangle and one gold print small triangle to make a small triangle-square (Diagram 1). Press the seam allowance toward the gold triangle. Repeat to make a total of five small triangle-squares.
2. Sew together one olive green print large triangle and one gold print large triangle to make a large triangle- square (Diagram 2). Press the seam allowance toward the gold triangle.
3. Sew together two small triangle-squares to make a pair (Diagram 3). Press the seam allowance in one direction. Add the pair to one edge of the large triangle-square. Press the seam allowance toward the large triangle-square. Then join three small triangle-squares to make a row. Press the seam allowances in one direction. Then join the row to the large triangle-square to make a block (Block Assembly Diagram). Press the seam allowance in one direction.