Millennium Chain Quilt Block
Assemble a 12" Millennium Chain block.
Materials
- Cream print, green print, gold print, and red print scraps
Finished block: 12" square
Cut the Fabrics
Click on "Download this Project" above for pattern pieces.
From cream print, cut:
- 2--2-1/2 ×12" strips
- 4 each of patterns B and B reversed
From green print, cut:
- 2--2-1/2 ×12" strips
From gold print, cut:
- 2--2-1/2 ×12" strips
From red print, cut:
* 4 of Pattern A
Assemble the Block
1. Aligning long edges, sew together one gold print 2-1/2 ×12" strip and one green print 2-1/2×12" strip to make a strip set (Diagram 1). Press the seam allowance toward the green strip.
2. Cut the strip set into a total of two 2-1/2"-wide segments.
3. Sew together two segments to make a gold-and-green Four-Patch unit (Diagram 2). The pieced Four-Patch unit should measure 4-1/2" square, including the seam allowances.
4. Repeat steps 1 through 3 using a cream print strip and the remaining gold print strip to make a total of two cream-and-gold Four-Patch units.
5. Repeat steps 1 through 3 using the remaining green print strip and the remaining cream print strip to make a total of two cream-and-green Four- Patch units.
6. Join a cream print B triangle, a red print A triangle, and a cream print B reversed triangle to make a star point unit (Diagram 3). Press the seam allowances toward the cream print triangles. The pieced star point unit should measure 4-1/2" square, including the seam allowances. Repeat to make a total of four star point units.
7. Lay out the Four-Patch and star point units in three horizontal rows (Diagram 4). Sew together the pieces in each row. Press the seam allowances toward the Four-Patch units. Then join the rows to make a block (Block Assembly Diagram). Press the seam allowances in one direction.