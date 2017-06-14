Millennium Chain Quilt Block

Materials

Cream print, green print, gold print, and red print scraps

Finished block: 12" square

Cut the Fabrics

Click on "Download this Project" above for pattern pieces.

From cream print, cut:

2--2-1/2 ×12" strips

4 each of patterns B and B reversed

From green print, cut:

2--2-1/2 ×12" strips

From gold print, cut:

2--2-1/2 ×12" strips

From red print, cut:

* 4 of Pattern A

Assemble the Block

1. Aligning long edges, sew together one gold print 2-1/2 ×12" strip and one green print 2-1/2×12" strip to make a strip set (Diagram 1). Press the seam allowance toward the green strip.

apq311692_d1_600.jpg

2. Cut the strip set into a total of two 2-1/2"-wide segments.

3. Sew together two segments to make a gold-and-green Four-Patch unit (Diagram 2). The pieced Four-Patch unit should measure 4-1/2" square, including the seam allowances.

apq311692_d2_600.jpg

4. Repeat steps 1 through 3 using a cream print strip and the remaining gold print strip to make a total of two cream-and-gold Four-Patch units.

5. Repeat steps 1 through 3 using the remaining green print strip and the remaining cream print strip to make a total of two cream-and-green Four- Patch units.

6. Join a cream print B triangle, a red print A triangle, and a cream print B reversed triangle to make a star point unit (Diagram 3). Press the seam allowances toward the cream print triangles. The pieced star point unit should measure 4-1/2" square, including the seam allowances. Repeat to make a total of four star point units.

apq311692_d3_600.jpg

7. Lay out the Four-Patch and star point units in three horizontal rows (Diagram 4). Sew together the pieces in each row. Press the seam allowances toward the Four-Patch units. Then join the rows to make a block (Block Assembly Diagram). Press the seam allowances in one direction.