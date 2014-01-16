May Basket Quilt Block

Assemble a 6" May Basket block.

January 16, 2014
Materials

  • Tan print, green print, and pink print scraps

Finished block: 6" square

Cut the Fabrics

Click on "Download this Project" above for pattern pieces.

From tan print, cut:

  • 4--7/8" square, cutting it in half diagonally for a total of 2 triangles
  • 2--2-1/2" squares

From green print, cut:

  • 2-7/8" square, cutting it in half diagonally for a total of 2 triangles
  • 1 of Basket Handle Pattern

From pink print, cut:

  • 4-7/8" square, cutting it in half diagonally for a total of 2 triangles (you'll have 1 leftover triangle)

Assemble the Block

1. Using thread in a color that matches the fabric, appliqué the green print basket handle onto a tan print triangle.

2.  Sew together the appliquéd tan print triangle with the pink print triangle to make a triangle-square (Diagram 1). Press the seam allowance toward the pink print triangle. The triangle-square should measure 4-1/2" square, including the seam allowances.

3.  Sew green print triangles to the two tan print 2-1/2" squares to make two basket feet (Diagram 2).

4.  Sew the basket feet to adjacent sides of the triangle-square (Diagram 3). Press the seam allowances toward the basket feet. Then join the remaining tan print triangle to the bottom of the basket to make a block (Block Assembly Diagram). Press the seam allowance toward the tan print triangle.

