Maple Leaf Quilt Block
Assemble a 9" Maple Leaf block.
Materials
- Yellow print and blue print scraps
Finished block: 9" square
Cut the Fabrics
From yellow print, cut:
- 2--3-7⁄8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for a total of 4 triangles
- 3--3-1⁄2" squares
- 1--1×5" rectangle
From blue print, cut:
- 2--3-7⁄8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for a total of 4 triangles
- 2--3-1⁄2" squares
Assemble the Block
1. Sew together one yellow print triangle and one blue print triangle to make a triangle-square (Diagram 1). Press the seam allowance toward the blue print triangle. Repeat to make a total of four triangle-squares.
2. Using thread in a color that matches the fabric, appliqué the yellow print 1×5" rectangle on a blue print 3-1⁄2" square to make a stem unit.
3. Lay out the triangle-squares, stem unit, and remaining squares in three horizontal rows (Block Assembly Diagram). Sew together the pieces in each row. Press the seam allowances in one direction, alternating the direction with each row. Then join the rows to make a block.