Lone Star Quilt Block
Assemble a 9" Lone Star block.
Materials
- Pink print, white print, and blue print scraps
Finished block: 9" square
Cut the Fabrics
From pink print, cut:
- 1--4-1/4" square, cutting it diagonally twice in an X for a total of 4 triangles
- 4--3-1/2" squares
From white print, cut:
- 2--4-1/4" squares, cutting each diagonally twice in an X for a total of 8 triangles
- 1--3-1/2" square
From blue print, cut:
- 1--4-1/4" square, cutting it diagonally twice in an X for a total of 4 triangles
Assemble The Block
1. Sew together one blue print triangle and one white print triangle to make a pair (Hourglass Diagram). Then join one white print triangle and one pink print triangle to make a second pair. Press the seam allowances toward the darker fabrics. Join the pairs to make an Hourglass unit. Press the seam allowance in one direction. Repeat to make a total of four Hourglass units.
2. Lay out the four Hourglass units and the pink print and white print squares in three horizontal rows (Block Assembly Diagram).
3. Sew together the pieces in each row. Press the seam allowances toward the squares. Then join the rows to make a block. Press the seam allowances in one direction.