Log Cabin Twist Quilt Block

Materials

Gold print, red print, dark red print, and beige print scraps

Finished block: 9" square

Cut the Fabrics

From gold print, cut:

4--2-1/2 ×3" rectangles

From red print, cut:

4--1-1/2 ×4" rectangles

4--1-1/2 ×3" rectangles

From dark red print, cut:

4--1×5" rectangles

From beige print, cut:

4--1-1/2 ×4-1/2" rectangles

4--1-1/2 ×3-1/2" rectangles

Assemble the Block

1. Sew a red print 1-1/2 ×3" rectangle to a long edge of a gold print 2-1/2 ×3" rectangle (Diagram 1). Press the seam allowance toward the gold rectangle.

2. Sew a beige print 1-1/2 ×3-1/2" rectangle to the right edge of the pieced unit (Diagram 2). Press the seam allowance toward the gold rectangle.

3. Sew a red print 1-1/2 ×4" rectangle to the bottom edge of the pieced unit (Diagram 3). Press the seam allowance toward the gold rectangle.

4. Sew a beige print 1-1/2 ×4-1/2" rectangle to the right edge of the pieced unit (Diagram 4). Press the seam allowance toward the gold rectangle.

5. Sew a dark red print 1×5" rectangle to the bottom edge of the pieced unit to complete a block unit (Diagram 5). Press the seam allowance toward the gold rectangle. The pieced block unit should measure 5" square, including the seam allowances.

6. Repeat steps 1 through 5 to make a total of four block units.