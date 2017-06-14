Log Cabin Twist Quilt Block
Asemble a 9" Log Cabin Twist block.
Materials
- Gold print, red print, dark red print, and beige print scraps
Finished block: 9" square
Cut the Fabrics
From gold print, cut:
- 4--2-1/2 ×3" rectangles
From red print, cut:
- 4--1-1/2 ×4" rectangles
- 4--1-1/2 ×3" rectangles
From dark red print, cut:
- 4--1×5" rectangles
From beige print, cut:
- 4--1-1/2 ×4-1/2" rectangles
- 4--1-1/2 ×3-1/2" rectangles
Assemble the Block
1. Sew a red print 1-1/2 ×3" rectangle to a long edge of a gold print 2-1/2 ×3" rectangle (Diagram 1). Press the seam allowance toward the gold rectangle.
2. Sew a beige print 1-1/2 ×3-1/2" rectangle to the right edge of the pieced unit (Diagram 2). Press the seam allowance toward the gold rectangle.
3. Sew a red print 1-1/2 ×4" rectangle to the bottom edge of the pieced unit (Diagram 3). Press the seam allowance toward the gold rectangle.
4. Sew a beige print 1-1/2 ×4-1/2" rectangle to the right edge of the pieced unit (Diagram 4). Press the seam allowance toward the gold rectangle.
5. Sew a dark red print 1×5" rectangle to the bottom edge of the pieced unit to complete a block unit (Diagram 5). Press the seam allowance toward the gold rectangle. The pieced block unit should measure 5" square, including the seam allowances.
6. Repeat steps 1 through 5 to make a total of four block units.
7. Sew together block units in pairs (Block Assembly Diagram). Press the seam allowances in opposite directions. Then join the pairs to make a block. Press the seam allowance in one direction.