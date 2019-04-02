Log Cabin Quilt Block: Option 2
Assemble a 9" Log Cabin block.
Materials
Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.
- Scraps of yellow, orange, pink, and purples prints
- 10" square of black print
Finished block: 9" square
Cut Fabrics
Cut pieces in the following order.
From yellow print, cut:
- 1--3-1/2" square
From black print, cut:
- 1--1-1/2×8-1/2" rectangle for position 10
- 1--1-1/2×7-1/2" rectangle for position 9
- 1--1-1/2×6-1/2" rectangle for position 6
- 1--1-1/2×5-1/2" rectangle for position 5
- 1--1-1/2×4-1/2" rectangle for position 2
- 1--1-1/2×3-1/2" rectangle for position 1
From orange print, cut:
- 1--1-1/2×5-1/2" rectangle for position 4
- 1--1-1/2×4-1/2" rectangle for position 3
From pink print, cut:
- 1--1-1/2×7-1/2" rectangle for position 8
- 1--1-1/2×6-1/2" rectangle for position 7
From purple print, cut:
- 1--1-1/2×9-1/2" rectangle for position 12
- 1--1-1/2×8-1/2" rectangle for position 11
Assemble Block
Measurements include 1/4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated. Press seams in directions indicated by arrows on diagrams. If no direction is specified, press seam toward darker fabric.
1. Sew together yellow print 3-1/2" square and black print position 1 rectangle to make a center unit (Diagram 1).
2. Referring to Diagram 2, add black print position 2 rectangle to left edge of center unit.
3. Referring to Diagram 3, add orange print position 3 rectangle to bottom edge of center unit.
4. Referring to Block Assembly Diagram, add orange print position 4 rectangle to right-hand edge of center unit; press as before.
5. In same manner, continue adding rectangles in numerical order to make a Log Cabin Block (Block Assembly Diagram). The block should be 9-1/2" square including seam allowances.