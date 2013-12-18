Log Cabin Quilt Block: Option 1
Assemble an 11" Log Cabin block.
Materials
- Solid yellow and assorted light and dark print scraps
Finished block: 11" square
Cut the Fabrics
From solid yellow, cut:
- 1--1-1⁄2" square for position 1
From assorted light prints, cut:
- 1--1-1⁄2×10-1⁄2" strip for position 19
- 1--1-1⁄2×9-1⁄2" strip for position 18
- 1--1-1⁄2×8-1⁄2" strip for position 15
- 1--1-1⁄2×7-1⁄2" strip for position 14
- 1--1-1⁄2×6-1⁄2" strip for position 11
- 1--1-1⁄2×5-1⁄2" strip for position 10
- 1--1-1⁄2×4-1⁄2" strip for position 7
- 1--1-1⁄2×3-1⁄2" strip for position 6
- 1--1-1⁄2×2-1⁄2" strip for position 3
- 1--1-1⁄2" square for position 2
From assorted dark prints, cut:
- 1--1-1⁄2×11-1⁄2" strip for position 21
- 1--1-1⁄2×10-1⁄2" strip for position 20
- 1--1-1⁄2×9-1⁄2" strip for position 17
- 1--1-1⁄2×8-1⁄2" strip for position 16
- 1--1-1⁄2×7-1⁄2" strip for position 13
- 1--1-1⁄2×6-1⁄2" strip for position 12
- 1--1-1⁄2×5-1⁄2" strip for position 9
- 1--1-1⁄2×4-1⁄2" strip for position 8
- 1--1-1⁄2×3-1⁄2" strip for position 5
- 1--1-1⁄2×2-1⁄2" strip for position 4
Assemble the Block
1. Sew together the solid yellow position 1 square with the light print position 2 square to make the block center (Diagram 1). Press the seam allowance toward the solid yellow square.
2. Sew the light print 1-1⁄2×2-1⁄2" strip to a long edge (position 3) of the block center (Diagram 2). Press the seam allowance toward the light print strip.
3. Add the dark print 1-1⁄2×2-1⁄2" strip to the block in position 4 (Diagram 3). Continue to press the seam allowances away from the center.
4. Continue sewing the pieces to the block center in a clockwise direction, following the numerical sequence shown in Diagram 4, until you've completed a block (Block Assembly Diagram).