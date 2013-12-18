Log Cabin Quilt Block: Option 1

Assemble an 11" Log Cabin block.

December 18, 2013
Advertisement
Download this Project

Materials

  • Solid yellow and assorted light and dark print scraps

Finished block: 11" square

Cut the Fabrics

From solid yellow, cut:

  • 1--1-1⁄2" square for position 1

From assorted light prints, cut:

  • 1--1-1⁄2×10-1⁄2" strip for position 19
  • 1--1-1⁄2×9-1⁄2" strip for position 18
  • 1--1-1⁄2×8-1⁄2" strip for position 15
  • 1--1-1⁄2×7-1⁄2" strip for position 14
  • 1--1-1⁄2×6-1⁄2" strip for position 11
  • 1--1-1⁄2×5-1⁄2" strip for position 10
  • 1--1-1⁄2×4-1⁄2" strip for position 7
  • 1--1-1⁄2×3-1⁄2" strip for position 6
  • 1--1-1⁄2×2-1⁄2" strip for position 3
  • 1--1-1⁄2" square for position 2

From assorted dark prints, cut:

  • 1--1-1⁄2×11-1⁄2" strip for position 21
  • 1--1-1⁄2×10-1⁄2" strip for position 20
  • 1--1-1⁄2×9-1⁄2" strip for position 17
  • 1--1-1⁄2×8-1⁄2" strip for position 16
  • 1--1-1⁄2×7-1⁄2" strip for position 13
  • 1--1-1⁄2×6-1⁄2" strip for position 12
  • 1--1-1⁄2×5-1⁄2" strip for position 9
  • 1--1-1⁄2×4-1⁄2" strip for position 8
  • 1--1-1⁄2×3-1⁄2" strip for position 5
  • 1--1-1⁄2×2-1⁄2" strip for position 4

Assemble the Block

1.  Sew together the solid yellow position 1 square with the light print position 2 square to make the block center (Diagram 1). Press the seam allowance toward the solid yellow square.

2.  Sew the light print 1-1⁄2×2-1⁄2" strip to a long edge (position 3) of the block center (Diagram 2). Press the seam allowance toward the light print strip.

3.  Add the dark print 1-1⁄2×2-1⁄2" strip to the block in position 4 (Diagram 3). Continue to press the seam allowances away from the center.

4.  Continue sewing the pieces to the block center in a clockwise direction, following the numerical sequence shown in Diagram 4, until you've completed a block (Block Assembly Diagram).

© Copyright AllPeopleQuilt.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allpeoplequilt.com