Lia's Block

Lia Hansen's trips to the library always begin by searching out the latest American Patchwork & Quilting® magazine. In spite of her age of 11, she's an avid quilter who prefers to balance at least two quilting projects at a time, one big and one small. Lia submitted a block design to us that she had sketched in highlighter on graph paper. We brought her sketch to life, so readers could make her pattern.

Materials

* Scraps of solids in light pink, yellow, dark pink, and blue

* Lightweight fusible web

Finished block: 12" square

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

Measurements include 1/4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Press seams in directions indicated by arrows on diagrams. If no direction is specified, press seam toward darker fabric.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order. Click on "Download this Project" above for the Heart Pattern.

1. Lay fusible web, paper side up, over the Heart Pattern. Leaving 1⁄2" between tracings, use a pencil to trace the pattern twice. Cut out each fusible-web shape roughly 1/4" outside traced lines.

2. Following manufacturer's instructions, press each fusible-web shape onto wrong side of solid light pink; let cool. Cut out fabric shapes on drawn lines. Peel off paper backings.

From solid light pink, cut:

* 2 of Heart Pattern

From solid yellow, cut:

* 6--3-7/8" squares

* 1--4-3/4" square, cutting diagonally twice in an X for four triangles

From solid dark pink cut:

* 6--3-7/8" squares

* 1--4-3/4" square, cutting diagonally twice in an X for 4 triangles

From solid blue, cut:

* 2--3-1/2" squares

Assemble Block

1. Use a pencil to mark a diagonal line on wrong side of solid yellow 3-7/8" squares. (To prevent fabric from stretching as you draw lines, place 220-grit sandpaper under each square.)

2. Layer a marked solid yellow square atop a solid dark pink 3-7/8" square. Sew together with two seams, stitching 1/4" on each side of drawn line (Diagram 1). Cut pair apart on drawn line. Press open to make two triangle-squares. Each triangle-square should be 3-1/2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make 12 triangle-squares total.

100581136_d1_web.jpg

3. Sew together two solid yellow triangles and two solid dark pink triangles in pairs (Diagram 2). Join pairs to make an hourglass unit. The hourglass unit should be 3-1/2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make a second hourglass unit.

100581137_d2_web.jpg

4. Referring to photo, center a prepared heart appliqué on a solid blue print 3-1/2" square. Fuse in place following manufacturer's directions. Using pink thread, machine-blanket-stitch the heart appliqué in place to make an appliquéd unit. Repeat to make a second appliquéd unit.

5. Referring to Diagram 3, lay out triangle-squares, hourglass units, and appliquéd units in four rows. Sew together pieces in rows. Join rows to make a block. The block should be 12-1/2" square including seam allowances.