Lady of the Lake Quilt Block

Materials

Solid pink, solid white, and solid gray scraps

Finished block: 11-1/4" square

Cut the Fabrics

From solid pink, cut:

1--9-5/8" square, cutting it in half diagonally for a total of 2 large triangles (you'll have 1 leftover triangle)

From solid white, cut:

1--9-5/8" square, cutting it in half diagonally for a total of 2 large triangles (you'll have 1 leftover triangle)

16--2-1/8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for a total of 32 small triangles

From solid gray, cut:

16--2-1/8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for a total of 32 small triangles

Assemble the Block

1. Sew together the pink large triangle and the white large triangle to make a large triangle-square (Diagram 1). Press the seam allowance toward the pink triangle. The large triangle-square should measure 9-1/4" square, including the seam allowances.

apq311701_d1_600.jpg

2. Sew together one white small triangle and one gray small triangle to make a small triangle-square (Diagram 2). Press the seam allowance toward the gray triangle. The small triangle-square should measure 1-3/4" square, including the seam allowances. Repeat to make a total of 32 small triangle-squares.

apq311701_d2_600.jpg

3. Sew together seven small triangle-squares in a row to make the top border (Diagram 3). Press the seam allowances in one direction. Join the top border to the top edge of the large triangle-square. Repeat for the bottom border. Press the seam allowances toward the large triangle-square.

apq311701_d3_600.jpg