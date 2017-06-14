Lady of the Lake Quilt Block
Assemble a 11-1/4" Lady of the Lake block.
Materials
- Solid pink, solid white, and solid gray scraps
Finished block: 11-1/4" square
Cut the Fabrics
From solid pink, cut:
- 1--9-5/8" square, cutting it in half diagonally for a total of 2 large triangles (you'll have 1 leftover triangle)
From solid white, cut:
- 1--9-5/8" square, cutting it in half diagonally for a total of 2 large triangles (you'll have 1 leftover triangle)
- 16--2-1/8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for a total of 32 small triangles
From solid gray, cut:
- 16--2-1/8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for a total of 32 small triangles
Assemble the Block
1. Sew together the pink large triangle and the white large triangle to make a large triangle-square (Diagram 1). Press the seam allowance toward the pink triangle. The large triangle-square should measure 9-1/4" square, including the seam allowances.
2. Sew together one white small triangle and one gray small triangle to make a small triangle-square (Diagram 2). Press the seam allowance toward the gray triangle. The small triangle-square should measure 1-3/4" square, including the seam allowances. Repeat to make a total of 32 small triangle-squares.
3. Sew together seven small triangle-squares in a row to make the top border (Diagram 3). Press the seam allowances in one direction. Join the top border to the top edge of the large triangle-square. Repeat for the bottom border. Press the seam allowances toward the large triangle-square.
4. Sew together nine small triangle-squares in a row for a side border. Press the seam allowances in one direction. Repeat to make a second side border. Join the borders to the side edges of the large triangle-square to make a block (Block Assembly Diagram). Press the seam allowances toward the large triangle-square.