King's Crown Quilt Block
Assemble an 8" King's Crown block.
Materials
- Blue print and solid white scraps
Finished block: 8"square
Cut the Fabrics
From blue print, cut:
- 1--5-1⁄4" square, cutting it diagonally twice in an X for a total of 4 large triangles
- 4--2-1⁄2" squares
From solid white, cut:
- 1--4-1⁄2" square
- 4--2-7⁄8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for a total of 8 small triangles
Assemble the Block
1. Sew two solid white small triangles to the short sides of a blue print large triangle to make a Flying Geese unit (Diagram 1). Press the seam allowances toward the white triangles. The pieced Flying Geese unit should measure 2-1⁄2×4-1⁄2", including the seam allowances. Repeat to make a total of four Flying Geese units.
2. Sew Flying Geese units to opposite edges of the solid white 4-1⁄2" square (Diagram 2). Press the seam allowances toward the white square. Add a blue print 2-1⁄2" square to each end of the remaining Flying Geese units. Press the seam allowances toward the blue print squares. Join two units to the remaining edges of the solid white square to make a block (Block Assembly Diagram). Press the seam allowances to one side.