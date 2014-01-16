Kaleidoscope Quilt Block

Assemble a 6" Kaleidoscope block.

January 16, 2014
Download this Project

Materials

  • Assorted light, medium, and dark print scraps

Finished block: 6" square

Cut the Fabrics

Click "Download this Project" above for pattern piece.

From light print, cut:

  • 4 of Triangle Pattern

From medium print, cut:

  • 2--2-5/8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for a total of 4 triangles

From dark print, cut:

  • 4 of Triangle Pattern

Assemble the Block

1.   Sew together a light print triangle and a dark print triangle to make a triangle pair (Diagram 1). Press the seam allowance toward the dark print triangle. Repeat to make a total of four pairs.

2.   Join two pairs to make a half block unit (Diagram 2). Press the seam allowance toward the dark triangle. Repeat to make a second half block unit.

3.  Sew together the half block units to make a center unit (Diagram 3). Press the seam allowance open.

4.  Referring to Diagram 4, add a medium print triangle to each dark print triangle to make a block (Block Assembly Diagram).

