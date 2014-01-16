Kaleidoscope Quilt Block
Assemble a 6" Kaleidoscope block.
Materials
- Assorted light, medium, and dark print scraps
Finished block: 6" square
Cut the Fabrics
Click "Download this Project" above for pattern piece.
From light print, cut:
- 4 of Triangle Pattern
From medium print, cut:
- 2--2-5/8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for a total of 4 triangles
From dark print, cut:
- 4 of Triangle Pattern
Assemble the Block
1. Sew together a light print triangle and a dark print triangle to make a triangle pair (Diagram 1). Press the seam allowance toward the dark print triangle. Repeat to make a total of four pairs.
2. Join two pairs to make a half block unit (Diagram 2). Press the seam allowance toward the dark triangle. Repeat to make a second half block unit.
3. Sew together the half block units to make a center unit (Diagram 3). Press the seam allowance open.
4. Referring to Diagram 4, add a medium print triangle to each dark print triangle to make a block (Block Assembly Diagram).