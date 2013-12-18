Hourglass Quilt Block
Assemble a 9" hourglass block.
Materials
- Cream print and green print scraps
Finished block: 9" square
Cut the Fabrics
From cream print, cut:
- 2--5-3⁄4" squares, cutting each diagonally twice in an X for a total of 8 triangles
From green print, cut:
- 2--5-3⁄4" squares, cutting each diagonally twice in an X for a total of 8 triangles
Assemble the Block
1. Sew together two cream print triangles and two green print triangles in pairs (Diagram 1). Press the seam allowances open. Then join the pairs to make an Hourglass unit. The pieced Hourglass unit should measure 5" square, including the seam allowances. Repeat to make a total of four Hourglass units.
2. Sew together the four Hourglass units in pairs. Then join the pairs to make a block (Block Assembly Diagram). Press the seam allowances open.