Hopscotch Quilt Block

Assemble an 11" Hopscotch block.

July 21, 2017
Materials

  • 11-1/2" square of green print
  • Black-and-white print, solid white, purple print, green print, and yellow print scraps
  • Embroidery floss in contrasting color of A fabric

Finished block: 11" square

Cut the Fabrics

Click on "Download this Project" above for pattern. Before beginning, read All About Appliqué in the download. Choose a method of appliqué, then refer to the instructions for your chosen appliqué method to make templates (if necessary), cut fabric pieces, and prepare them.

From black-and-white print, cut: 

  • 1 of Pattern E

From solid white, cut: 

  • 1 of Pattern D

From purple print, cut: 

  • 1 of Pattern C

From green print, cut: 

  • 1 of Pattern B

From yellow print, cut: 

  • 1 of Pattern A

Assemble the Block

1. Prepare and position the appliqué pieces on the green print 11-1/2" square (Appliqué Placement Diagram).

2. Using small slip stitches and threads in colors that match the fabrics, appliqué the pieces in place.

3. Use two strands of embroidery floss in a color that contrasts with the Pattern A fabric to make a small cluster of French knots in the center of the flower.

