Hopscotch Quilt Block
Assemble an 11" Hopscotch block.
Materials
- 11-1/2" square of green print
- Black-and-white print, solid white, purple print, green print, and yellow print scraps
- Embroidery floss in contrasting color of A fabric
Finished block: 11" square
Cut the Fabrics
Click on "Download this Project" above for pattern. Before beginning, read All About Appliqué in the download. Choose a method of appliqué, then refer to the instructions for your chosen appliqué method to make templates (if necessary), cut fabric pieces, and prepare them.
From black-and-white print, cut:
- 1 of Pattern E
From solid white, cut:
- 1 of Pattern D
From purple print, cut:
- 1 of Pattern C
From green print, cut:
- 1 of Pattern B
From yellow print, cut:
- 1 of Pattern A
Assemble the Block
1. Prepare and position the appliqué pieces on the green print 11-1/2" square (Appliqué Placement Diagram).
2. Using small slip stitches and threads in colors that match the fabrics, appliqué the pieces in place.
3. Use two strands of embroidery floss in a color that contrasts with the Pattern A fabric to make a small cluster of French knots in the center of the flower.