Hearts and Gizzards Quilt Block

Materials

1⁄4 yard of solid white

1⁄4 yard of solid red

Finished block: 15" square

Cut the Fabrics

Click on "Download this Project" above for pattern pieces. The needle-turn appliqué method was used in this project. Instructions that follow are for this method.

From solid white, cut:

2--8-3/8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for a total of 4 triangles

4 each of patterns A and B

From solid red, cut:

2--8-3/8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for a total of 4 triangles

4 each of patterns A and B

Assemble the Block

1. Position the A and B appliqué pieces on the solid white and solid red triangles to make four white triangle units and four red triangle units (Unit Placement Diagram).

apq311635_gizzardsupdated_convertedupd1.jpg

2. Using small slip stitches and threads that match the appliqué fabrics, appliqué the curved edges in place on each unit. Baste along the straight edges within the seam allowances.

3. Sew together the units in pairs to make four quadrants.