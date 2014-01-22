Hearts and Gizzards Quilt Block
Assemble a 15" hearts and gizzard block.
Materials
- 1⁄4 yard of solid white
- 1⁄4 yard of solid red
Finished block: 15" square
Cut the Fabrics
Click on "Download this Project" above for pattern pieces. The needle-turn appliqué method was used in this project. Instructions that follow are for this method.
From solid white, cut:
- 2--8-3/8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for a total of 4 triangles
- 4 each of patterns A and B
From solid red, cut:
- 2--8-3/8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for a total of 4 triangles
- 4 each of patterns A and B
Assemble the Block
1. Position the A and B appliqué pieces on the solid white and solid red triangles to make four white triangle units and four red triangle units (Unit Placement Diagram).
2. Using small slip stitches and threads that match the appliqué fabrics, appliqué the curved edges in place on each unit. Baste along the straight edges within the seam allowances.
3. Sew together the units in pairs to make four quadrants.
4. Referring to the Appliqué Placement Diagram, sew together the quadrants in pairs. Press the seam allowances in opposite directions. Then join the pairs to make a block. Press the seam allowance in one direction.