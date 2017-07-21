Heart Quilt Block

Assemble a 4-1/2" Heart block.

July 21, 2017
Advertisement
Download this Project

Materials

  • 5" square of cream print
  • Pink print scrap
  • Fusible web

Finished block: 4-1/2" square

Cut the Fabrics

Click on "Download this Project" above for pattern. Before beginning, read All About Appliqué in the download. Choose a method of appliqué, then refer to the instructions for your chosen appliqué method to make templates (if necessary), cut fabric pieces, and prepare them.

From pink print, cut:

  • 1 of Heart Pattern

Assemble the Block

1. Prepare and position the appliqué heart on the cream print 5" square (Appliqué Placement Diagram). Fuse the heart in place.

2. Using a machine satin stitch, stitch the heart in place.

    © Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allpeoplequilt.com