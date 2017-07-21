Heart Quilt Block
Assemble a 4-1/2" Heart block.
Materials
- 5" square of cream print
- Pink print scrap
- Fusible web
Finished block: 4-1/2" square
Cut the Fabrics
Click on "Download this Project" above for pattern. Before beginning, read All About Appliqué in the download. Choose a method of appliqué, then refer to the instructions for your chosen appliqué method to make templates (if necessary), cut fabric pieces, and prepare them.
From pink print, cut:
- 1 of Heart Pattern
Assemble the Block
1. Prepare and position the appliqué heart on the cream print 5" square (Appliqué Placement Diagram). Fuse the heart in place.
2. Using a machine satin stitch, stitch the heart in place.