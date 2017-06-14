Grandmother's Prize Quilt Block
Assemble a 9" Grandmother's Prize block.
Materials
- 9-1/2" square of cream print
- 5" square of purple print
- 5" square of peach print
- 4" square of blue print
- Yellow print and green print scraps
Finished block: 9" square
Cut the Fabrics
Click on "Download this Project" for pattern pieces. Choose a method of appliqué, then refer to the instructions in the download to cut fabric pieces and prepare them.
From purple print, cut:
- 1 of Pattern B
From peach print, cut:
- 1 of Pattern B
From blue print, cut:
- 1 of Pattern D
From yellow print, cut:
- 2 of Pattern A
From green print, cut:
- 1 of Pattern C
Assemble the Block
1. Prepare and position the appliqué pieces on the cream print 9-1/2" square (Appliqué Placement Diagram).
2. Using small slip stitches and threads that match the fabrics, appliqué the pieces to the foundation.