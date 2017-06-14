Grandmother's Prize Quilt Block

Assemble a 9" Grandmother's Prize block.

June 14, 2017
Download this Project

Materials

  • 9-1/2" square of cream print
  • 5" square of purple print
  • 5" square of peach print
  • 4" square of blue print
  • Yellow print and green print scraps

Finished block: 9" square

Cut the Fabrics

Click on "Download this Project" for pattern pieces. Choose a method of appliqué, then refer to the instructions in the download to cut fabric pieces and prepare them.

From purple print, cut: 

  • 1 of Pattern B

From peach print, cut: 

  • 1 of Pattern B

From blue print, cut: 

  • 1 of Pattern D

From yellow print, cut: 

  • 2 of Pattern A

From green print, cut: 

  • 1 of Pattern C

Assemble the Block

1. Prepare and position the appliqué pieces on the cream print 9-1/2" square (Appliqué Placement Diagram).

2. Using small slip stitches and threads that match the fabrics, appliqué the pieces to the foundation.

