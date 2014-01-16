Goose Tracks Quilt Block

Materials

Light pink print, pink print, green print, dark green print, and cream print scraps

Finished block: 9" square

Cut the Fabrics

Click on "Download this Project" above for pattern piece.

From light pink print, cut:

4 each of Diamond Pattern and Diamond Pattern reversed

From pink print, cut:

4 each of Diamond Pattern and Diamond Pattern reversed

From green print, cut:

2--3-3/8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for a total of 4 triangles

From dark green print, cut:

2" square

From cream print, cut:

2--3-3/4" squares, cutting each diagonally twice in an X for a total of 8 triangles

4--2×4-1/4" rectangles

4--1-3/4" squares

Assemble the Block

The key to sewing angled pieces together is aligning marked matching points carefully. Whether you're stitching by machine or hand, start and stop sewing precisely at the matching points and backstitch to secure seam ends. This prepares the angle for the next piece to be set in.

1. Pin together one pink print diamond and one pink print diamond reversed (Diagram 1). Carefully align the matching points indicated on the diamond pattern. Sew together, starting and stopping at the dots, being sure not to sew into the 1⁄4" seam allowances. Set in a cream print square to make a flower center. Repeat to make a total of four flower centers.

apq311656_goose_convertedd1_600.updated.jpg

2. Add a cream print triangle to each side edge of a flower center (Diagram 2), being careful not to sew into the 1⁄4" seam allowance. Then set in one light pink print diamond and one light pink print diamond reversed on the sides. Add a green print triangle to the base of each flower center to make four flower units.

apq311656_goose_convertedd2_600.updated.jpg

3. Lay out the flower units, cream print rectangles, and dark green print square in three horizontal rows (Diagram 3). Sew together the pieces in each row. Press the seam allowances toward the cream print rectangles. Then join the rows to make a block (Block Assembly Diagram). Press the seam allowances in one direction.