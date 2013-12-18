Friendship Star Quilt Block

Assemble a 6" Friendship Star block.

December 18, 2013
Advertisement
Download this Project

Materials

  • White print, red print, and blue print scraps

Finished block: 6" square

Cut the Fabrics

From white print, cut:

  • 2--2-7/8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for a total of 4 triangles
  • 4--2-1/2" squares

From red print, cut:

  • 2--2-7/8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for a total of 4 triangles

From blue print, cut:

  • 1--2-1/2" square

Assemble the Block

1.  Sew together one white print triangle and one red print triangle to make a triangle-square (Diagram 1). Press the seam allowance toward the red triangle. Repeat to make a total of four triangle-squares.

2.  Lay out the triangle-squares and remaining squares in three horizontal rows (Block Assembly Diagram). Sew together the squares in each row. Press the seam allowances toward the white or blue print squares. Then join the rows to make a block. Press the seam allowances in one direction.

© Copyright AllPeopleQuilt.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allpeoplequilt.com