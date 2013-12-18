Friendship Star Quilt Block
Assemble a 6" Friendship Star block.
Materials
- White print, red print, and blue print scraps
Finished block: 6" square
Cut the Fabrics
From white print, cut:
- 2--2-7/8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for a total of 4 triangles
- 4--2-1/2" squares
From red print, cut:
- 2--2-7/8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for a total of 4 triangles
From blue print, cut:
- 1--2-1/2" square
Assemble the Block
1. Sew together one white print triangle and one red print triangle to make a triangle-square (Diagram 1). Press the seam allowance toward the red triangle. Repeat to make a total of four triangle-squares.
2. Lay out the triangle-squares and remaining squares in three horizontal rows (Block Assembly Diagram). Sew together the squares in each row. Press the seam allowances toward the white or blue print squares. Then join the rows to make a block. Press the seam allowances in one direction.