Friendship Chain Quilt Block
Assemble an 8-1/2" Friendship Chain block.
Advertisement
Download this Project
Materials
- Yellow print and blue print scraps
Finished block: 8-1/2" square
Cut the Fabrics
From yellow print, cut:
- 3--3-3/8" squares, cutting each diagonally twice in an X for a total of 12 large triangles
- 2--2" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for a total of 4 small triangles
- 1--2×5" rectangle
- 2--2" squares
From blue print, cut:
- 2--2×5" rectangles
- 6--2×3-1/2" rectangles
- 2--2" squares
Assemble the Block
1. Lay out the blue print and yellow print squares, rectangles, and triangles in rows (Diagram 1).
2. Sew together the pieces in each row, except for the yellow print small triangles. Press the seam allowances toward the blue print squares and rectangles. Then join the rows, adding the yellow print small triangles last to make a block (Block Assembly Diagram).