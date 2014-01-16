Friendship Chain Quilt Block

Assemble an 8-1/2" Friendship Chain block.

January 16, 2014
Materials

  • Yellow print and blue print scraps

Finished block: 8-1/2" square

Cut the Fabrics

From yellow print, cut:

  • 3--3-3/8" squares, cutting each diagonally twice in an X for a total of 12 large triangles
  • 2--2" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for a total of 4 small triangles
  • 1--2×5" rectangle
  • 2--2" squares

From blue print, cut:

  • 2--2×5" rectangles
  • 6--2×3-1/2" rectangles
  • 2--2" squares

Assemble the Block

1.  Lay out the blue print and yellow print squares, rectangles, and triangles in rows (Diagram 1).

2.   Sew together the pieces in each row, except for the yellow print small triangles. Press the seam allowances toward the blue print squares and rectangles. Then join the rows, adding the yellow print small triangles last to make a block (Block Assembly Diagram).

