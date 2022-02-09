Free 9" Quilt Block Patterns
Create your own quilt pattern by mixing and matching your favorite 9"-square blocks. These patterns include traditional piecing and applique techniques.
Roman Square Quilt Block
Choose three favorite colors to showcase in a 9" Roman Square block.
Cluster of Stars Quilt Block
Assemble a 9" Cluster of Stars block.
Country Pinwheel Quilt Block
Show off favorite fabrics in a 9" Country Pinwheel block.
Get the free pattern here.
Log Cabin Quilt Block
Sew a 9" Log Cabin block.
Double X Quilt Block
Stitch a 9" Double X block.
Hourglass Quilt Block
Stitch a 9" hourglass block.
Maple Leaf Quilt Block
Celebrate autumn with a 9" Maple Leaf block.
Prairie Queen Quilt Block
Assemble a 9" Prairie Queen block.
Rope and Anchor Quilt Block
Assemble a 9" Rope and Anchor block.
Steps to the Altar Quilt Block
Piece a 9" Steps to the Altar block.
American Beauty Quilt Block
Use templates to make a 9" American Beauty block.
Bow Tie Quilt Block
Sew a classic 9" Bow Tie block.
Goose Tracks Quilt Block
Piece an intricate 9" Goose Tracks block.
New York Beauty Quilt Block
This block is also called a Chinese Fan block.
Cat's Meow Quilt Block
Applique a cute 9" cat block.
Get the free pattern here.
Tulip Garden Quilt Block
Assemble a 9" Tulip Garden block, which can be set on point.
Alabama Quilt Block
Stitch a 9" Alabama block.
Flight of Fancy Quilt Block
Sew a 9" Flight of Fancy block.
Fool's Puzzle Quilt Block
Use a curved pieced method to stitch a 9" Fool's Puzzle block.
Grandmother's Prize Quilt Block
Applique a 9" Grandmother's Prize block.
Log Cabin Twist Quilt Block
Assemble a 9" Log Cabin Twist block.
Lone Star Quilt Block
Quilters love a 9" Lone Star block.
Get the free pattern here.
Mixed T Quilt Block
Piece together a 9" Mixed T block.
Get the free pattern here.
Double Nine-Patch Quilt Block
Assemble a 9" Double Nine-Patch block.
Rock Garden Quilt Block
Use templates to create a 9" Rock Garden block.
Shooting Pinwheel Quilt Block
Assemble a 9" Shooting Pinwheel block.
Charter Oak Quilt Block
Applique a 9" Charter Oak block.
Cherry Pie Quilt Block
Applique e a 9" Cherry Pie block.
Dresden Plate Quilt Block
Applique a 9" Dresden Plate block.
Fish Quilt Block
Applique a 9" Fish block.
Rooster Quilt Block
Applique a 9" Rooster block.