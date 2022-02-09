Free 9" Quilt Block Patterns

February 09, 2022

Create your own quilt pattern by mixing and matching your favorite 9"-square blocks. These patterns include traditional piecing and applique techniques.

1 of 31

Roman Square Quilt Block

Choose three favorite colors to showcase in a 9" Roman Square block.

Get the free pattern here.

 

2 of 31

Cluster of Stars Quilt Block

Assemble a 9" Cluster of Stars block.

Get the free pattern here.

3 of 31

Country Pinwheel Quilt Block

Show off favorite fabrics in a 9" Country Pinwheel block.
Get the free pattern here.

 

4 of 31

Log Cabin Quilt Block

Sew a 9" Log Cabin block.

Get the free pattern here.

5 of 31

Double X Quilt Block

Stitch a 9" Double X block.

Get the free pattern here.

6 of 31

Hourglass Quilt Block

Stitch a 9" hourglass block.

Get the free pattern here.

7 of 31

Maple Leaf Quilt Block

Celebrate autumn with a 9" Maple Leaf block.

Get the free pattern here.

 

8 of 31

Prairie Queen Quilt Block

Assemble a 9" Prairie Queen block.

Get the free pattern here.

9 of 31

Rope and Anchor Quilt Block

Assemble a 9" Rope and Anchor block.

Get the free pattern here.

10 of 31

Steps to the Altar Quilt Block

Piece a 9" Steps to the Altar block.

Get the free pattern here.

11 of 31

American Beauty Quilt Block

Use templates to make a 9" American Beauty block.

Get the free pattern here.

12 of 31

Bow Tie Quilt Block

Sew a classic 9" Bow Tie block.

Get the free pattern here.

13 of 31

Goose Tracks Quilt Block

Piece an intricate 9" Goose Tracks block.

Get the free pattern here.

14 of 31

New York Beauty Quilt Block

This block is also called a Chinese Fan block.

Get the free pattern here.

15 of 31

Cat's Meow Quilt Block

Applique a cute 9" cat block.
Get the free pattern here.

 

16 of 31

Tulip Garden Quilt Block

Assemble a 9" Tulip Garden block, which can be set on point.

Get the free pattern here.

17 of 31

Alabama Quilt Block

Stitch a 9" Alabama block.

Get the free pattern here.

18 of 31

Flight of Fancy Quilt Block

Sew a 9" Flight of Fancy block.

Get the free pattern here.

19 of 31

Fool's Puzzle Quilt Block

Use a curved pieced method to stitch a 9" Fool's Puzzle block.

Get the free pattern here.

20 of 31

Grandmother's Prize Quilt Block

Applique a  9" Grandmother's Prize block.

Get the free pattern here.

21 of 31

Log Cabin Twist Quilt Block

Assemble a 9" Log Cabin Twist block.

Get the free pattern here.

22 of 31

Lone Star Quilt Block

Quilters love a 9" Lone Star block.
Get the free pattern here.

23 of 31

Mixed T Quilt Block

Piece together a 9" Mixed T block.
Get the free pattern here.

 

24 of 31

Double Nine-Patch Quilt Block

Assemble a 9" Double Nine-Patch block.

Get the free pattern here.

25 of 31

Rock Garden Quilt Block

Use templates to create a 9" Rock Garden block.

Get the free pattern here.

 

26 of 31

Shooting Pinwheel Quilt Block

Assemble a 9" Shooting Pinwheel block.

Get the free pattern here.

27 of 31

Charter Oak Quilt Block

Applique a 9" Charter Oak block.

Get the free pattern here.

28 of 31

Cherry Pie Quilt Block

Applique e a 9" Cherry Pie block.

Get the free pattern here.

29 of 31

Dresden Plate Quilt Block

Applique a 9" Dresden Plate block.

Get the free pattern here.

30 of 31

Fish Quilt Block

Applique a 9" Fish block.

Get the free pattern here.

31 of 31

Rooster Quilt Block

Applique a 9" Rooster block.

Get the free pattern here.

