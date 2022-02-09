Free 6" Quilt Block Patterns
Create your own quilt pattern by mixing and matching your favorite 6"-square blocks. These patterns include traditional piecing and applique techniques.
Churn Dash Quilt Block
Assemble a classic 6" Churn Dash block.
Bright Hopes Quilt Block
Sew a 6" Bright Hopes block.
Friendship Star Quilt Block
Quilters love this easy star block.
Road to California Quilt Block
Stitch a 6" Road to California block.
Nine-Patch Quilt Block
Stitch a classic 6" Nine-Patch block.
Triple Four-Patch Quilt Block
Work with tiny pieces in this 6" Triple Four-Patch Block.
Arkansas Star Quilt Block
Assemble a 6" Arkansas Star block.
Coffee Time Quilt Block
Honor a favorite hot beverage with a 6" Coffee Time block.
Fan Block Quilt Block
Use curved piecing methods to sew a 6" Fan block.
Kaleidoscope Quilt Block
Use templates to create a 6" Kaleidoscope block.
May Basket Quilt Block
Applique a 6" May Basket block.
Song of Praise Quilt Block
Assemble a 6" Song of Praise block.
Daisy Days Quilt Block
Applique a 6" Daisy Days block.
Get the free pattern here.
Petal Perfect Quilt Block
Applique a 6" Petal Perfect block.
Cozy Posies Quilt Block
Assemble a 6" Cozy Posies block.