Free 6" Quilt Block Patterns

February 09, 2022

Create your own quilt pattern by mixing and matching your favorite 6"-square blocks. These patterns include traditional piecing and applique techniques.

Start Slideshow

1 of 15

Churn Dash Quilt Block

Assemble a classic 6" Churn Dash block.

Get the free pattern here.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 15

Bright Hopes Quilt Block

Sew a 6" Bright Hopes block.

Get the free pattern here.

3 of 15

Friendship Star Quilt Block

Quilters love this easy star block.

Get the free pattern here.

Advertisement

4 of 15

Road to California Quilt Block

Stitch a 6" Road to California block.

Get the free pattern here.

5 of 15

Nine-Patch Quilt Block

Stitch a classic 6" Nine-Patch block.

Get the free pattern here.

6 of 15

Triple Four-Patch Quilt Block

Work with tiny pieces in this 6" Triple Four-Patch Block.

Get the free pattern here.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 15

Arkansas Star Quilt Block

Assemble a 6" Arkansas Star block.

Get the free pattern here.

8 of 15

Coffee Time Quilt Block

Honor a favorite hot beverage with a 6" Coffee Time block.

Get the free pattern here.

9 of 15

Fan Block Quilt Block

Use curved piecing methods to sew a 6" Fan block.

Get the free pattern here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 15

Kaleidoscope Quilt Block

Use templates to create a 6" Kaleidoscope block.

Get the free pattern here.

 

11 of 15

May Basket Quilt Block

Applique a 6" May Basket block.

Get the free pattern here.

12 of 15

Song of Praise Quilt Block

Assemble a 6" Song of Praise block.

Get the free pattern here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 15

Daisy Days Quilt Block

Applique a 6" Daisy Days block.
Get the free pattern here.

 

14 of 15

Petal Perfect Quilt Block

Applique a 6" Petal Perfect block.

Get the free pattern here.

15 of 15

Cozy Posies Quilt Block

Assemble a 6" Cozy Posies block.

Get the free pattern here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next