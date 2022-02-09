Free 12" Quilt Block Patterns
Mother's Favorite
Create your own quilt pattern by mixing and matching your favorite 12"-square blocks. These patterns include traditional piecing and applique techniques.
Mother's Favorite Quilt Block
Piece a 12" Mother's Favorite block.
Cubed Lattice Quilt Block
Assemble a 12" Cubed Lattice block.
Snail's Trail Quilt Block
This block is also referring to as a Virginia Reel block.
Bear Tracks Quilt Block
Piece together a a 12" Bear Tracks block.
Millennium Chain Quilt Block
Use templates to sew a 12" Millennium Chain block.
Get the free pattern here.
Pinwheel Star Quilt Block
Combine two beloved blocks into a 12" Pinwheel Star block.
Double T Quilt Block
Sew a 12" square Double T quilt block.
Rail Fence Quilt Block
Stitch a 12" square Rail Fence quilt block.
Shoo Fly Quilt Block
Showcase favorite fabrics in a 12" Shoo Fly block.
Fall Foliage Quilt Block
Applique a 12" Fall Foliage block.
Get the free pattern here.
Windblown Quilt Block
Assemble a 12" Windblown block.