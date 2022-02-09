Free 12" Quilt Block Patterns

February 09, 2022

Create your own quilt pattern by mixing and matching your favorite 12"-square blocks. These patterns include traditional piecing and applique techniques.

Mother's Favorite Quilt Block

Piece a 12" Mother's Favorite block.

Get the free pattern here.

Cubed Lattice Quilt Block

Assemble a 12" Cubed Lattice block.

Get the free pattern here.

Snail's Trail Quilt Block

This block is also referring to as a Virginia Reel block.

Get the free pattern here.

 

Bear Tracks Quilt Block

Piece together a a 12" Bear Tracks block.

Get the free pattern here.

Millennium Chain Quilt Block

Use templates to sew a 12" Millennium Chain block.
Get the free pattern here.

 

Pinwheel Star Quilt Block

Combine two beloved blocks into a 12" Pinwheel Star block.

Get the free pattern here.

Double T Quilt Block

Sew a 12" square Double T quilt block.

Get the free pattern here.

Rail Fence Quilt Block

Stitch a 12" square Rail Fence quilt block.

Get the free pattern here.

Shoo Fly Quilt Block

Showcase favorite fabrics in a 12" Shoo Fly block.

Get the free pattern here.

Fall Foliage Quilt Block

Applique a 12" Fall Foliage block.
Get the free pattern here.

 

Windblown Quilt Block

Assemble a 12" Windblown block.

Get the free pattern here.

