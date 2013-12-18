Fox and Geese Quilt Block
Assemble a 4" Fox and Geese block.
Materials
- White and gold print scraps
Finished block: 4" square
Cut the Fabrics
From white print, cut:
- 5--1-7/8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for a total of 10 small triangles
- 4--1-1/2" squares
From gold print, cut:
- 1--2-7/8" square, cutting it in half diagonally for a total of 2 large triangles
- 3--1-7/8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for a total of 6 small triangles
Assemble the Block
1. Sew together one white print small triangle and one gold print small triangle to make a triangle-square (Diagram 1). Repeat to make a total of six triangle-squares.
2. Sew together two triangle-squares and two white print 1-1/2" squares in pairs (Diagram 2). Press the seam allowances toward the white print squares. Then join the pairs to make a Four-Patch unit. Press the seam allowance in one direction. The Four-Patch unit should measure 2-1/2" square, including the seam allowances. Repeat to make a second Four-Patch unit.
3. Referring to Diagram 3, sew the two white print small triangles to a triangle-square to make a large pieced triangle. Press the seam allowances toward the white print triangles. Then join the long side of a gold print large triangle to the long side of the large pieced triangle to make a triangle unit. Press the seam allowance toward the gold triangle. The triangle unit should measure 2-1/2" square, including the seam allowances. Repeat to make a second triangle unit.
4. Sew together the Four-Patch units and triangle units in pairs. Press the seam allowances toward the Four-Patch units. Then join the pairs to make a block (Block Assembly Diagram). Press the seam allowance in one direction.