Fox and Geese Quilt Block

Materials

White and gold print scraps

Finished block: 4" square

Cut the Fabrics

From white print, cut:

5--1-7/8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for a total of 10 small triangles

4--1-1/2" squares

From gold print, cut:

1--2-7/8" square, cutting it in half diagonally for a total of 2 large triangles

3--1-7/8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for a total of 6 small triangles

Assemble the Block

1. Sew together one white print small triangle and one gold print small triangle to make a triangle-square (Diagram 1). Repeat to make a total of six triangle-squares.

apq311703_foxgeese_convertedd1_600.jpg

2. Sew together two triangle-squares and two white print 1-1/2" squares in pairs (Diagram 2). Press the seam allowances toward the white print squares. Then join the pairs to make a Four-Patch unit. Press the seam allowance in one direction. The Four-Patch unit should measure 2-1/2" square, including the seam allowances. Repeat to make a second Four-Patch unit.

apq311703_foxgeese_convertedd2_600.jpg

3. Referring to Diagram 3, sew the two white print small triangles to a triangle-square to make a large pieced triangle. Press the seam allowances toward the white print triangles. Then join the long side of a gold print large triangle to the long side of the large pieced triangle to make a triangle unit. Press the seam allowance toward the gold triangle. The triangle unit should measure 2-1/2" square, including the seam allowances. Repeat to make a second triangle unit.

apq311703_foxgeese_convertedd3_600.jpg