Fool's Puzzle Quilt Block
Assemble a 9" Fool's Puzzle block.
Materials
- Light green print, dark green print, and red print scraps
Finished block: 9" square
Cut the Fabrics
Click on "Download this Project" above for pattern pieces.
From light green print, cut:
- 1 of Pattern A
From dark green print, cut:
- 1 of Pattern A
- 3 of Pattern B
From red print, cut:
- 2 of Pattern A
- 1 of Pattern B
Assemble the Block
1. When pinning curved seams, use slender pins and pick up only a few threads at each position. With the dark green print A piece on top and right sides together, match the center mark on the curved edge of the A piece with the center mark on one curved edge of the red print B piece (Diagram 1). After pinning the center of the seam, pin each end; then pin generously in between (Diagram 2).
2. Sew together the pieces, removing each pin just before the needle reaches it, to make a unit. Press the seam allowance toward the red print piece. Repeat to make two units with red print A pieces and dark green print B pieces and one unit with a light green print A piece and a dark green print B piece.
3. Sew together the units in pairs (Diagram 3). Press the seam allowances in opposite directions. Then join the pairs to make a block (Block Assembly Diagram). Press the seam allowance in one direction.