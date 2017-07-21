Folk Art Pumpkin Quilt Block

Assemble an 11x8" Folk Art Pumpkin block.

July 21, 2017
Materials

  • 11-1/2 ×8-1/2" rectangle of tan-and-beige check
  • Orange print, green print, blue check, red check, and black-and-gold print scraps

Finished block: 11x8"

Cut the Fabrics

Click on "Download this Project" above for pattern. Before beginning, read All About Appliqué in the download. Choose a method of appliqué, then refer to the instructions for your chosen appliqué method to make templates (if necessary), cut fabric pieces, and prepare them.

From orange print, cut: 

  • 1 of Pattern A

From green print, cut: 

  • 1 of Pattern B

From blue check, cut: 

  • 3 of Pattern E

From red check, cut: 

  • 1 of Pattern D

From black-and-gold print, cut: 

  • 1 of Pattern C

Assemble the Block

1. Prepare and position the appliqué pieces on the tan-and-beige check 11-1/2 ×8-1/2" rectangle (Appliqué Placement Diagram).

2. Using small slip stitches and threads that match the fabrics, appliqué the pieces in place, starting with the stem and working toward the top.

