Folk Art Pumpkin Quilt Block
Assemble an 11x8" Folk Art Pumpkin block.
Download this Project
Materials
- 11-1/2 ×8-1/2" rectangle of tan-and-beige check
- Orange print, green print, blue check, red check, and black-and-gold print scraps
Finished block: 11x8"
Cut the Fabrics
Click on "Download this Project" above for pattern. Before beginning, read All About Appliqué in the download. Choose a method of appliqué, then refer to the instructions for your chosen appliqué method to make templates (if necessary), cut fabric pieces, and prepare them.
From orange print, cut:
- 1 of Pattern A
From green print, cut:
- 1 of Pattern B
From blue check, cut:
- 3 of Pattern E
From red check, cut:
- 1 of Pattern D
From black-and-gold print, cut:
- 1 of Pattern C
Assemble the Block
1. Prepare and position the appliqué pieces on the tan-and-beige check 11-1/2 ×8-1/2" rectangle (Appliqué Placement Diagram).
2. Using small slip stitches and threads that match the fabrics, appliqué the pieces in place, starting with the stem and working toward the top.