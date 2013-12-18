Flying Squares Quilt Block

Materials

Yellow print and purple print scraps

Finished block: 10" square

Cut the Fabrics

From yellow print, cut:

4--2-1/2×6-1/2" strips

5--2-1/2" squares

From purple print, cut:

8--2-1/2" squares

Assemble the Block

1. Lay out five yellow print 2-1/2" squares and four purple print 2-1/2" squares in three horizontal rows (Diagram 1).

100221407_600.jpg

2. Sew together the squares in each row. Press the seam allowances toward the purple print squares. Then join the rows to make a Nine-Patch unit (Diagram 2).

100221408_600.jpg

3. Sew a purple print square to one end of a yellow print 2-1/2×6-1/2" strip to make a rectangle unit (Diagram 3). Press the seam allowance toward the purple print square. Repeat to make a total of four rectangle units.

100221409_600.jpg

4. Place a rectangle unit along the top edge of the Nine-Patch unit. Sew together, stopping 1" from the top left corner (Diagram 4). Press the seam allowance toward the rectangle unit.

100221410_600.jpg

5. Sew a second rectangle unit to the right-hand edge of the Nine-Patch unit. Press the seam allowance toward the rectangle unit. Then join a rectangle unit to the bottom edge of the Nine-Patch unit. Press the seam allowance toward the rectangle unit.

6. Add the remaining rectangle unit to the left-hand edge of the Nine-Patch unit (Diagram 5). Complete a block by sewing the remaining portion of the first rectangle unit in place (Block Assembly Diagram).