Flying Squares Quilt Block
Assemble a 10" Flying Squares block.
Materials
- Yellow print and purple print scraps
Finished block: 10" square
Cut the Fabrics
From yellow print, cut:
- 4--2-1/2×6-1/2" strips
- 5--2-1/2" squares
From purple print, cut:
- 8--2-1/2" squares
Assemble the Block
1. Lay out five yellow print 2-1/2" squares and four purple print 2-1/2" squares in three horizontal rows (Diagram 1).
2. Sew together the squares in each row. Press the seam allowances toward the purple print squares. Then join the rows to make a Nine-Patch unit (Diagram 2).
3. Sew a purple print square to one end of a yellow print 2-1/2×6-1/2" strip to make a rectangle unit (Diagram 3). Press the seam allowance toward the purple print square. Repeat to make a total of four rectangle units.
4. Place a rectangle unit along the top edge of the Nine-Patch unit. Sew together, stopping 1" from the top left corner (Diagram 4). Press the seam allowance toward the rectangle unit.
5. Sew a second rectangle unit to the right-hand edge of the Nine-Patch unit. Press the seam allowance toward the rectangle unit. Then join a rectangle unit to the bottom edge of the Nine-Patch unit. Press the seam allowance toward the rectangle unit.
6. Add the remaining rectangle unit to the left-hand edge of the Nine-Patch unit (Diagram 5). Complete a block by sewing the remaining portion of the first rectangle unit in place (Block Assembly Diagram).