Flying Squares Quilt Block

Assemble a 10" Flying Squares block.

December 18, 2013
Advertisement
Download this Project

Materials

  • Yellow print and purple print scraps

Finished block: 10" square

Cut the Fabrics

From yellow print, cut:

  • 4--2-1/2×6-1/2" strips
  • 5--2-1/2" squares

From purple print, cut:

  • 8--2-1/2" squares

Assemble the Block

1.  Lay out five yellow print 2-1/2" squares and four purple print 2-1/2" squares in three horizontal rows (Diagram 1).

2.  Sew together the squares in each row. Press the seam allowances toward the purple print squares. Then join the rows to make a Nine-Patch unit (Diagram 2).

3.  Sew a purple print square to one end of a yellow print 2-1/2×6-1/2" strip to make a rectangle unit (Diagram 3). Press the seam allowance toward the purple print square. Repeat to make a total of four rectangle units.

4.  Place a rectangle unit along the top edge of the Nine-Patch unit. Sew together, stopping 1" from the top left corner (Diagram 4). Press the seam allowance toward the rectangle unit.

5.  Sew a second rectangle unit to the right-hand edge of the Nine-Patch unit. Press the seam allowance toward the rectangle unit. Then join a rectangle unit to the bottom edge of the Nine-Patch unit. Press the seam allowance toward the rectangle unit.

6.  Add the remaining rectangle unit to the left-hand edge of the Nine-Patch unit (Diagram 5). Complete a block by sewing the remaining portion of the first rectangle unit in place (Block Assembly Diagram).

© Copyright AllPeopleQuilt.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allpeoplequilt.com