Flying Geese Quilt Block

Assemble an 8" Flying Geese unit.

December 18, 2013
Advertisement
Download this Project

Materials

  • Tan print and green print scraps

Finished block: 8" square

Cut the Fabrics

From tan print, cut:

  • 2--4-7/8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for a total of 4 triangles

From green print, cut:

  • 2--4-7/8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for a total of 4 triangles

Assemble the Block

1. Sew together one tan print triangle and one green print triangle to make a triangle square (Diagram 1). Press the seam allowance toward the green triangle. Repeat to make a total of four triangle-squares.

2. Sew together the triangle squares in pairs. Press the seam allowances in opposite directions. Then join the pairs to make a block (Block Assembly Diagram). Press the seam allowance in one direction.

© Copyright AllPeopleQuilt.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allpeoplequilt.com