Flying Geese Quilt Block
Assemble an 8" Flying Geese unit.
Materials
- Tan print and green print scraps
Finished block: 8" square
Cut the Fabrics
From tan print, cut:
- 2--4-7/8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for a total of 4 triangles
From green print, cut:
- 2--4-7/8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for a total of 4 triangles
Assemble the Block
1. Sew together one tan print triangle and one green print triangle to make a triangle square (Diagram 1). Press the seam allowance toward the green triangle. Repeat to make a total of four triangle-squares.
2. Sew together the triangle squares in pairs. Press the seam allowances in opposite directions. Then join the pairs to make a block (Block Assembly Diagram). Press the seam allowance in one direction.