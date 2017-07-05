Flowerpot Quilt Block

Assemble an 11" Flowerpot block.

July 05, 2017
Download this Project

Materials

  • 11-1/2" square of cream print
  • Pink print, yellow print, green print, and brown print scraps
  • Embroidery floss in contrasting colors
  • Fusible web

Finished block: 11" square

Cut the Fabrics

Click on "Download this Project" above for pattern pieces. Choose a method of appliqué, then refer to the instructions for your chosen appliqué method in the download to cut fabric pieces and prepare them.

From pink print, cut: 

  • 3 of Pattern A

From yellow print, cut: 

  • 3 of Pattern B

From green print, cut:

  • 1 each of patterns C, E, F, and G

From brown print, cut: 

  • 1 of Pattern D

Assemble the Block

1. Prepare and position the appliqué pieces on the cream print 11-1/2" square (Appliqué Placement Diagram). Fuse the pieces in place.

2. Using a blanket-stitch, stitch the pieces in place.

