Flowerpot Quilt Block
Assemble an 11" Flowerpot block.
Materials
- 11-1/2" square of cream print
- Pink print, yellow print, green print, and brown print scraps
- Embroidery floss in contrasting colors
- Fusible web
Finished block: 11" square
Cut the Fabrics
Click on "Download this Project" above for pattern pieces. Choose a method of appliqué, then refer to the instructions for your chosen appliqué method in the download to cut fabric pieces and prepare them.
From pink print, cut:
- 3 of Pattern A
From yellow print, cut:
- 3 of Pattern B
From green print, cut:
- 1 each of patterns C, E, F, and G
From brown print, cut:
- 1 of Pattern D
Assemble the Block
1. Prepare and position the appliqué pieces on the cream print 11-1/2" square (Appliqué Placement Diagram). Fuse the pieces in place.
2. Using a blanket-stitch, stitch the pieces in place.