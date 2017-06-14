Flock of Geese Quilt Block

Materials

Red print and white print scraps

Finished block: 8" square

Cut the Fabrics

From red print, cut:

1--4-7/8" square, cutting it in half diagonally for a total of 2 large triangles

4--2-7/8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for a total of 8 small triangles

From white print, cut:

1--4-7/8" square, cutting it in half diagonally for a total of 2 large triangles

4--2-7/8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for a total of 8 small triangles

Assemble the Block

1. Sew together one red print large triangle and one white print large triangle to make a large triangle-square (Diagram 1). Press the seam allowance toward the red triangle. Repeat to make a second large triangle-square.

apq311712_d1_600.jpg

2. Sew together one red print small triangle and one white print small triangle to make a small triangle-square (Diagram 2). Press the seam allowance toward the red triangle. Repeat to make a total of eight small triangle-squares.

apq311712_d2_600.jpg

3. Sew together the small triangle-squares in pairs (Diagram 3). Press the seam allowances in opposite directions. Then join the pairs to make a triangle unit. Press the seam allowance in one direction. Repeat to make a second triangle unit.

apq311712_d3_600.jpg

4. Sew together the triangle units and large triangle-squares in pairs (Diagram 4). Press the seam allowances toward the large triangle-squares. Then join the pairs to make a block (Block Assembly Diagram). Press the seam allowance in one direction.