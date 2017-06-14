Flight of Fancy Quilt Block

Materials

Light tan print, green print, pink print, cream print, and dark tan print scraps

Finished block: 9" square

Cut the Fabrics

From light tan print, cut:

1--3-1/2" square

From green print, cut:

4--5" squares

12--2" squares

From pink print, cut:

4--3-1/2 ×5" rectangles

From cream print, cut:

4--3-7/8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for a total of 8

8--2" squares

From dark tan print, cut:

4--3-7/8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for a total of 8

Assemble the Block

1. For accurate sewing lines, use a quilter's pencil to mark a diagonal line on the wrong side of the green print 2" squares and the cream print 2" squares.

2. Align a marked green print 2" square with one corner of the light tan print square (Diagram 1; note the placement of the diagonal line). Stitch on the marked sewing line; trim the seam allowance to 1⁄4". Press the attached triangle open. Align a second marked green print 2" square with the opposite corner of the light tan print square; stitch, trim, and press as before. Sew a marked green print 2" square in each of the remaining corners of the light tan print square to make a center square.

apq311707_d1_600.jpg

3. Align a marked green print 2" square with one corner of a pink print rectangle (Diagram 2). Stitch on the drawn line. Trim the seam to 1⁄4"; press the attached triangle open.

apq311707_d2_600.jpg

4. Join one cream print triangle and one dark tan print triangle to make a triangle-square (Diagram 3). Press the seam allowance toward the tan print triangle. The pieced triangle-square should measure 3-1/2" square, including the seam allowances. Repeat to make a total of eight triangle-squares.

apq311707_d3_600.jpg

5. Using a quilter's pencil, mark a diagonal sewing line on the wrong side of the triangle-squares perpendicular to the seam allowances.

6. With right sides together, align a marked triangle-square with one corner of a green print 5" square (Diagram 4; note the placement of the diagonal line). Stitch on the marked sewing line; trim the seam allowance to 1⁄4". Press the attached triangle open. Align a second marked triangle-square with the opposite corner of the green print square; stitch, trim, and press as before to make a dark tan/cream/green unit. Repeat to make a total of four dark tan/cream/green units.

apq311707_d4_600.jpg