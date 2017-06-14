Flight of Fancy Quilt Block
Assemble a 9" Flight of Fancy block.
Materials
- Light tan print, green print, pink print, cream print, and dark tan print scraps
Finished block: 9" square
Cut the Fabrics
From light tan print, cut:
- 1--3-1/2" square
From green print, cut:
- 4--5" squares
- 12--2" squares
From pink print, cut:
- 4--3-1/2 ×5" rectangles
From cream print, cut:
- 4--3-7/8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for a total of 8
- 8--2" squares
From dark tan print, cut:
- 4--3-7/8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for a total of 8
Assemble the Block
1. For accurate sewing lines, use a quilter's pencil to mark a diagonal line on the wrong side of the green print 2" squares and the cream print 2" squares.
2. Align a marked green print 2" square with one corner of the light tan print square (Diagram 1; note the placement of the diagonal line). Stitch on the marked sewing line; trim the seam allowance to 1⁄4". Press the attached triangle open. Align a second marked green print 2" square with the opposite corner of the light tan print square; stitch, trim, and press as before. Sew a marked green print 2" square in each of the remaining corners of the light tan print square to make a center square.
3. Align a marked green print 2" square with one corner of a pink print rectangle (Diagram 2). Stitch on the drawn line. Trim the seam to 1⁄4"; press the attached triangle open.
4. Join one cream print triangle and one dark tan print triangle to make a triangle-square (Diagram 3). Press the seam allowance toward the tan print triangle. The pieced triangle-square should measure 3-1/2" square, including the seam allowances. Repeat to make a total of eight triangle-squares.
5. Using a quilter's pencil, mark a diagonal sewing line on the wrong side of the triangle-squares perpendicular to the seam allowances.
6. With right sides together, align a marked triangle-square with one corner of a green print 5" square (Diagram 4; note the placement of the diagonal line). Stitch on the marked sewing line; trim the seam allowance to 1⁄4". Press the attached triangle open. Align a second marked triangle-square with the opposite corner of the green print square; stitch, trim, and press as before to make a dark tan/cream/green unit. Repeat to make a total of four dark tan/cream/green units.
7. Lay out the center square, four green/pink/cream units, and the four dark tan/cream/green units in three horizontal rows (Block Assembly Diagram). Sew together the pieces in each row. Press the seam allowances in one direction, alternating the direction with each row. Then join the rows to make a block. Press the seam allowances in one direction.