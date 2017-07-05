Fish Quilt Block

Assemble a 9" Fish block.

July 05, 2017
Download this Project

Materials

  • 9-1/2" square of cream print
  • Assorted dark print scraps
  • Fusible web
  • 3 medium buttons

Finished block: 9" square

Cut the Fabrics

Click on "Download this Project" above for pattern pieces. Choose a method of appliqué, then refer to the instructions for your chosen appliqué method in the download to cut fabric pieces and prepare them.

From assorted dark prints, cut: 

  • 2 of Fish Pattern
  • 1 of Fish Pattern reversed

Assemble the Block

1. Prepare and position the appliqué pieces on the cream print 9-1/2" square (Appliqué Placement Diagram). Fuse the pieces in place.

2. Using a machine satin stitch, stitch the pieces in place. Sew a button on each fish for an eye.

