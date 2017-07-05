Fish Quilt Block
Assemble a 9" Fish block.
Advertisement
Download this Project
Materials
- 9-1/2" square of cream print
- Assorted dark print scraps
- Fusible web
- 3 medium buttons
Finished block: 9" square
Cut the Fabrics
Click on "Download this Project" above for pattern pieces. Choose a method of appliqué, then refer to the instructions for your chosen appliqué method in the download to cut fabric pieces and prepare them.
From assorted dark prints, cut:
- 2 of Fish Pattern
- 1 of Fish Pattern reversed
Assemble the Block
1. Prepare and position the appliqué pieces on the cream print 9-1/2" square (Appliqué Placement Diagram). Fuse the pieces in place.
2. Using a machine satin stitch, stitch the pieces in place. Sew a button on each fish for an eye.